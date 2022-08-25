NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.96 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 381.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,599 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of UGI worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam lifted its holdings in UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Down 0.5 %

UGI Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.