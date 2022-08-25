NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,235,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after buying an additional 91,378 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $92.90 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

