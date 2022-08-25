NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.09 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,319.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 143,463 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

LH opened at $232.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.65.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

