NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 430.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.