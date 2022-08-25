NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $3.17 Million in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 245,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,362 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,251,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,746,000 after purchasing an additional 176,822 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.