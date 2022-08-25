NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,075 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

