NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,409 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.14% of Ingevity worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

