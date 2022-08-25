NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 17,704 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,704 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2,863.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETR opened at $119.27 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.41.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.07.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

