NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 27,042 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 27,042 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 250,458 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in NetApp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in NetApp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

