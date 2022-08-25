NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,857 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 34,504 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

