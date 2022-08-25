NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 310 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $223,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 147.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 373,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,917,000 after acquiring an additional 222,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $122.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Cowen increased their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

