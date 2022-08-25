NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 4,696 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after acquiring an additional 432,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

