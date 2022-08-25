NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 492 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,581,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $499.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $514.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.61 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

