NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 66,500 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 750.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 369,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 325,845 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 291,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.