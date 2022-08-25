NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 94,600 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,600 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,443,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,897,000 after purchasing an additional 94,118 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.35. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

