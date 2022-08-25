Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Down 6%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.24. 1,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 172,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOAH. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.94.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Noah by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

