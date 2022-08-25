Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Nordson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nordson by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nordson by 568.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nordson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $239.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.59%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

