Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $20.12. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Nordstrom shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 386,291 shares trading hands.

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Down 20.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

