Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $214,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Entegris by 951.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 192,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,652,000 after buying an additional 174,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Entegris by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 143,859 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.92. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.