NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 63.5% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 240.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 151.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 144,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 87,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRG opened at $41.95 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

