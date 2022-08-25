NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

In other news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $153,471.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,070 shares in the company, valued at $652,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $859,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

