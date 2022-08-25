Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$98.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$98.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 target price on the stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

TSE NTR opened at C$127.64 on Friday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$75.43 and a twelve month high of C$147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. The stock has a market cap of C$68.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$107.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$116.68.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

In other news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total value of C$116,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,656.76.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

