Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading 12.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$13.20 and last traded at C$13.17. Approximately 311,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 547,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.70.

Specifically, Director Stephen Loukas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,889.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 796,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,060,255.92. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 25,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total value of C$265,062.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,547 shares in the company, valued at C$428,614.23. Also, Director Stephen Loukas purchased 5,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.38 per share, with a total value of C$56,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,060,255.92.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

About Obsidian Energy

The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.71.

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.