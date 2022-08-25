OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $185,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,806.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.83. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.49%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

