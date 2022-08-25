Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price target on Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

TSE:ONC opened at C$1.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 15.49 and a quick ratio of 13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.69. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of C$1.06 and a 1-year high of C$2.95.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.