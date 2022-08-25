Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price target on Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance
TSE:ONC opened at C$1.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 15.49 and a quick ratio of 13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.69. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of C$1.06 and a 1-year high of C$2.95.
About Oncolytics Biotech
