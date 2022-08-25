ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $46,253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,451 shares during the period. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $8,713,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS stock opened at $80.91 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $92.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

