Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA opened at $13.44 on Friday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.