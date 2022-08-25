Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Shares Down 2%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41. Approximately 254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.