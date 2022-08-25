OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.02.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSIS. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

