PagerDuty (PD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PD stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $37,413.66. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 451,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,010,317.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PagerDuty by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

