Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 154.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 86,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

