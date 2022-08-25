Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 1,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 378,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,647,426 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,647,426 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,282,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,786,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,446 shares of company stock worth $6,129,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 62.5% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the first quarter valued at about $5,405,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 271.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 81,331 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

