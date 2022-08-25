Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PCYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Park City Group Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $114.58 million, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.14.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
