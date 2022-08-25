Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PCYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Park City Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $114.58 million, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

About Park City Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

