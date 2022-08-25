Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFF stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.