Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 404 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after buying an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,344,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,504,000 after purchasing an additional 57,117 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DLR opened at $125.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

