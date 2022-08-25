Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.04.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,445. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DINO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

