Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Paycor HCM stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at $106,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at $215,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.