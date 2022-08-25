PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,600,183 shares of company stock valued at $56,283,684. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

