Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.15. 46,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,551,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,270,000 after acquiring an additional 215,669 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

