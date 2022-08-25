Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY23 guidance to $0.77 and $0.81 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

WOOF opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOOF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.