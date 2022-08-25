Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

