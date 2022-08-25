Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NICE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.88.

NICE opened at $219.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2,541.7% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,659,000 after acquiring an additional 473,242 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NICE by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after acquiring an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 30.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 868,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,374 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NICE by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,994,000 after buying an additional 190,491 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,652,000 after buying an additional 187,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

