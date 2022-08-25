Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Avidbank Price Performance
OTCMKTS AVBH opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $27.00.
Avidbank Company Profile
