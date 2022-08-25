Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $27.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE PLYM opened at $20.77 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.02%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

