PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Lessened by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

