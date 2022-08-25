Premium Brands (PBH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Premium Brands (TSE: PBH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$112.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$136.00 to C$134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$113.00 to C$106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$120.00.

8/8/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$135.00.

8/2/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$130.00.

7/22/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$137.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$137.00.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Premium Brands stock opened at C$99.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$97.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.62. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of C$87.06 and a 1-year high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.2470863 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Stories

