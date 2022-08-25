Primas (PST) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Primas (PST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $488,201.10 and approximately $844,709.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00261817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001020 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

