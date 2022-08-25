Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

