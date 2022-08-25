Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,567 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,567 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

