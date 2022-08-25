Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 537 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF stock opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

